NAB biased towards PML-N, says Rana

FAISALABAD: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah while accusing the NAB being biased said if former Punjab chief minister and party president Shahbaz Sharif can be arrested then why Prime Minister Imran Khan and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak could not be detained.

Talking to media Sunday in Faisalabad, he alleged that the anti-graft watchdog’s role is biased and the institution is only taking action against his party leaders.

“We will present our concerns to the NAB chairman during a meeting with him, he said and added Sharifs are fighting legal battle and they will succeed. Former provincial law minister said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry accuses Nawaz and Shahbaz of corruption but was not giving any statement regarding Aleema Khan’s properties.

Sanaullah said when the PML-N government announced amnesty scheme, Prime Minister Imran Khan said whoever would take advantage of this scheme would be a thief and dacoit but Aleema Khan has been caught red-handed taking advantage of this scheme.

Taking a jibe at the railways minister, he said it is government’s decision to make Shahbaz Public Accounts Committee chairman and if Sh Rashid is objecting to it, he should resign.

He further said before 1985, Sh Rashid had no property, adding he has become a billionaire by misappropriating funds for (Kashmir refugee camps).