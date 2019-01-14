close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
January 14, 2019

Police club job applicants outside hospital

Top Story

A
Agencies
January 14, 2019

KARACHI: The police Sunday resorted to baton-charge to stop applicants from trying to enter the Civil Hospital.

The hospital administration had advertised 300 posts from grades one to five, expecting around a thousand or so applicants but much to their disbelief over 20,000 applicants showed up. The procedure for the applicants was to get a slip from the OPD councils and then go to another room for a walk-in interview. The hospital administration announced that the applicants would be interviewed even if they had to be on the premises till 10pm.

Hearing this, the applicants became rowdy and started pushing and shoving their way in. Some even tried to jump over the hospital gate. The police resorted to baton charge to push back the crowd.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story