11 hurt in firing by Indian forces in IHK

HELD SRINAGAR: At least 11 civilians were injured after the Indian forces fired live ammunition and pellets at protesters in the Sugan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district even as multiple rounds of funeral prayers were held for martyred Kashmiri youths Zeenatul Islam and Shakeel Ahmad Dar in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). Five rounds of funeral were held for Zeenatul Islam and four rounds for Shakeel Ahmad Dar. The youth were martyred by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the Yaripora area of Kulgam district on Saturday.

The troops had blocked all roads leading to the native villages of the martyrs to prevent the mourners from attending their last rites. However, people defying restrictions reached the villages. The youth were buried in their ancestral villages amid high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Meanwhile, 11 people, including a woman, were injured when troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on mourners. The injured woman was identified as Shokhi Jan. Four mourners with pellet injuries in eyes were admitted to the Zainapora hospital while three injured, including the woman, were brought to the district hospital Shopian for treatment.

Another five, three with bullet and two with pellet injuries, were brought to the district hospital Pulwama. Later, three of them who were hit with bullets in head and legs were shiftedto Srinagar for specialised treatment.

On the other hand, a complete shutdown was observed in south Kashmir on Sunday against the martyrdom of Zeenatul Islam and Shakeel Ahmad Dar. All the shops and business establishments were closed in Pulwama and Tral areas of south Kashmir. The authorities suspended train services between Banihal and Srinagar apprehending eruption of anti-India protests against the killings.