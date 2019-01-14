close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Illegal building sealed in Jaranwala

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

JARANWALA: The Municipal Committee officials on Sunday sealed an illegal commercial building at Mohallah Waryam Nagar here. Muhammad Qayyum had constructed a commercial building illegally in the residential area. Shaukat Ali of the same area had filed an application against construction of the building. Further investigations are underway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan