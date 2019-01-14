Traffic between KP, GB restored as KKH cleared

MANSEHRA: The vehicular traffic between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, which was suspended some two days ago after landsliding, was restored after a Chinese company cleared boulders from Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Upper Kohistan on Sunday. The passengers, who were stranded on both sides of KKH left for respective destinations as soon as the highway was cleared by the Chinese company at Dogha area in Upper Kohistan. The highway had blocked to all sort of traffic on Friday evening when boulders detached from mountains rolled down on the KKH in Dogha area some 25km north of Dassu, the district headquarters Upper Kohistan. According to locals, the persistent rains and snowfall in upper parts of Hazara hampered rescue activities and many links roads couldn't be cleared to traffic as yet.

Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road remained blocked for all sorts of traffic on the third consecutive day near Kaghan on Sunday creating difficulties for the locals.