Illegal building sealed

JARANWALA: The Municipal Committee officials on Sunday sealed an illegal commercial building at Mohallah Waryam Nagar here. Muhammad Qayyum had constructed a commercial building illegally in the residential area. Shaukat Ali of the same area had filed an application against construction of the building. Further investigations are underway.
