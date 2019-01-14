close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Two govt officers, contractor booked for corruption

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities Sunday arrested two officers and a contractor for corruption and embezzlement in the construction of a road at Narowal.

ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid said that several citizens gave applications to the ACE, complaining that contractor Ghulam Nabi, in connivance with the XEN Highway Mian Azhar Latif and SDO Highway Khalid Iqbal, used substandard material in the construction of Zafarwal Bambo Road which caused great loss to the government exchequer. When the ACE got the road samples examined from the laboratory, allegations against them were proved true and the ACE team arrested all the three accused.

Youth killed in accident: A youth was killed in an accident on GT Road near Gakhar Mandi. Reportedly, Sultan was going on a motorcycle. When he reached near Gakhar Mandi, he collided with other motorcyclists. As a result, he was injured. He succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar