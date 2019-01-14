DPO for taking action against lethargic cops

OKARA: District Police Officer Ather Ismail said that lethargic personnel of the Punjab Police would be sent home. He was chairing a meeting at his office here on Sunday. He reprimanded SHO Shahbore, Rifat Hameed for not showing better performance and issued him a show-cause notice. District Police Officer Ather Ismail said that free roaming of proclaimed offenders had encouraged other criminals. District Police Officer Ather Ismail hoped that all the police officers and employees would leave no stone unturned to put the proclaimed offenders (POs) behind the bars. He said that the lazy and careless police personnel would face strict departmental action.

house looted: A landlord’s house was looted by an inter-district dacoit gang on Sunday. At least 24 armed dacoits barged into the house of landlord Ghulam Ghaus at village Chiplipur and took the whole family hostage at gunpoint. They looted Rs900,000 cash, jewellery and watch. In total, they looted Rs2.2 million and fled. A case was registered. According to a source, police had traced out the dacoits and raids were being conducted for their arrest.

WOMAN RAPED: A woman was raped here on Sunday. She was busy with the domestic chores at home alone when Saqib Rauf entered the house and allegedly raped her. The B-Division police have registered a case against the accused.