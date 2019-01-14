close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Naseem enters quarter-finals

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Naseem Akhtar of Punjab got better of Shehryar Abbas to move into the quarter-finals of the Junior Under-18 National Snooker Championship here Sunday.

Naseem won 79-51, 56-23, 73-62, 60-21.

Results: Ahsan Yousuf (Pjb) bt Sajjad Abdullah (KP) 81-28, 43-45, 67-17, 65-15, 39-49, 40-79, 85-12; Kamran Albert Masih (KP) bt Faisal Ibrar Kiyani (Isb) 58-35, 25-54, 47-34, 23-59, 63-50, 64-19; Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pjb) bt Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) 79-51, 56-23, 73-62, 60-21; Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Muhammad Faisal (Pjb) 95-43, 85-26, 82-35, 41-52, 73-49.

