Man shot dead at his home in presence of police

In an unusual incident, a father of three shot dead a man with whom he had a dispute in the victim’s Bahadurabad apartment on Sunday, in the presence of police.

The shooting occurred in Tooso Apartments where Sohail Mughal, 65, shot dead 32-year-old Munawar. The victim was shot four times and died on the way to the hospital.

According to Gulshan Division SP Tahir Noorani, the suspect had a family a dispute with Munawar for the past few years. The official said that Mughal’s wife took a divorce from him through a court a year-and-a-half back and had been taken his three daughters and gone to live with Munawar since then.

The SP added that Mughal moved the court for his daughter’s custody and Munawar’s arrest. On Sunday, Darakshan police accompanied Mughal to Munawar’s house to take custody of the girls and arrest him on the court’s orders. However, immediately after the police took the children, Mughal suddenly pulled out a pistol and began indiscriminate fire at Munawar.

Officials immediately arrested Mughal and seized the pistol from him. Four empty shells were also recovered from the crime scene. Later, New Town police also arrested the additional SHO of the Darakshan police station, Raja Tanvir, two police constables and a driver who had accompanied Mughal for being negligent on duty.

According to SP Noorani, two separate cases would be registered – one against the suspect over murder charges and the second against the police party of Darakshan police station who accompanied Mughal for negligence as they did not even check the suspect who had a pistol with him.

Mughal is unemployed and lives in Defence, the official said, adding that the actual motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, but it seems like the suspect killed the victim for ‘honour’. Further investigation is underway.

Mans kills wife

A man stabbed his wife and the mother of his three daughters to death inside their house in Ammar Yasir Society, Malir on Sunday.

Quoting initial investigation, officials said that Zeeshan, a sweets supplier, killed his wife of six years, 25-year-old Sadia, over a family dispute and escaped from the site. She was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre with critical injuries where she succumbed to her injuries. Her body was later handed over to her family for burial. The police have registered a case against the suspect and initiated further investigations.