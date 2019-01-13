Nawaz refuses personal physician’s advice, prefers tests in jail

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has refused to accept his personal physician’s advice for going out of jail and shifting to hospital for his medical tests.

Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan saw the former premier in Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday and examined him. According to the media reports, Dr Adnan advised Nawaz to shift to hospital for undergoing tests but Nawaz refused to go out of jail and wanted that his tests be conducted in the prison. The doctor had advised him to undergo ECG and other blood tests out of the jail after moving to hospital. On Nawaz’s insistence undergoing tests in jail, his tests and ECG are expected to be carried out in the next 24 hours.