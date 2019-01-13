Trump thinks Pakistan locates in Middle East

TEXAS: During a border patrol meeting with officials, US President Donald Trump appeared to imply that Pakistan is located in the Middle East.

Trump flew to the Texas border with Mexico to try to bolster his case for the border wall as a partial US government shutdown tied to the issue stretched into its 22nd day with no sign of new talks to resolve the impasse.

During the meeting a border official from South Texas told Trump that officials had apprehended two Pakistanis at the border on Wednesday. Yesterday we had 450 apprehensions Mr President. Out of that 133 from countries other than the Central American countries and Mexico. We apprehended some Pakistanis from Romania on the border, official told Trump.

How many Pakistanis, Trump asked? Two yesterday, the border official replied. So far this sector has apprehended folks from 41 different countries. Just yesterday we apprehended 133 people from countries other than Central America and Mexico. That includes individuals from India, China, Pakistan, Romania, Ecuador, and Nicaragua on the border, guard reiterated this time addressing the cameras.

The border guard did not appear to be aware that Nicaragua is a country in Central America.

So they apprehended people from the Middle East and they do it all the time, Trump said apparently unaware that none of the countries listed by the border guard are in the Middle East.