Govt working for people welfare: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said healthy society is created by promoting sports activities.

The Punjab government has made a comprehensive plan for the revival of sports activities in all the government schools. Talent in sports appears through promotion of sports activities in schools, therefore, the government has chalked out a plan of sports activities in the schools. The minister expressed these views while addressing the fun gala 2019 arranged by a private school at Sports Complex, Samanabad. He said the government is implementing a comprehensive programme for welfare of people. Every penny of national resources is being spent for the provision of better facilities to people. Land worth billions of rupees has been retrieved from the land grabbers, a lady park in Samanabad has been developed on the land retrieved. He said hospitals would be upgraded where medicines and treatment will be free.