Hamid wins U14 crown in Thailand

ISLAMABAD: Hamid Israr pairing with a Bangladesh player won the doubles title in the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships 2019 Division II in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Hamid and Hossain Mohammad Roman beat the third seeded Iranian pair of Amirali Ghavam and Kasra Rahmani 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

In the boys’ singles category, Hassan Ali was the best performer among the Pakistani players and finished seventh out of a total of 64 participants, while Hamid and Huzaifa Khan finished ninth and 10th respectively.

In the girls’ singles category, Sheeza Sajid finished 25th out of a total of 32 participants.

Nameer Shamsi, ITF Level-1 coach who is accompanying the team, expressed satisfaction over the performance of the young players in the first tournament and added that the players would try their best to improve their performance in the next tournament starting Monday (tomorrow).