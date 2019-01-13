Tanveer Ilyas appointed chairman of PIBT

Islamabad : Renowned businessman of the country, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has been appointed as chairman of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade.

Sardar Tanveer whose family also runs business in Saudi Arabia, had made investment of over one billion dollars in last over one decade. He also acted as minister in the last caretaker Government of Punjab Sardar Tanveer affirmed the commitment that as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan the province considerable increase in volume of investment and trade in the province in days to come.

He said he would work to his full potential under leadership of Usman Bazdar, the Punjab chief minister.