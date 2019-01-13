Gas pressure crisis worsens

Rawalpindi : The residents of several areas of the city are facing low to zero gas pressure in their localities.

The prices of firewood and coal are continuously increasing while LPG is being sold in ‘black’ in several areas at Rs180-200. The 40 kg dry-wood is being sold at Rs750-800 and price of one kg coal is at Rs70-80.

Domestic consumers in city and cantonment localities, particularly in Dhoke Ratta, Saddar, Tench Bhata, Al-Mumtaz colony, Dhoke Juma, Adra, Gulshanabad, Adiala Road, Committee Chowk, Pirwadhai, Dhamial, Talhi Mohri, Gulrez, Mohallah Hajian, Shah Khalid Colony, Jan Colony, Chamanzar Colony, Babar Colony, Dhoke Mangtal, Chaklala Scheme-III, People’s Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Dhoke Chaudhrian, Dhoke Khabba, Umer Road, Dhoke Illahi Bakhsh, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Bakra Mandi, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Satellite Town, Chur, Misrial, Allahabad, Chah Sultan, Asghar Mall, Dhoke Munshi, Rehmatabad, Pindora and Morgha have been facing difficulties due to zero gas pressure in their houses.

Some of the ‘tandoors’ in affected areas have shut down their business due to absence of natural gas. Those using LPG are selling ‘Roti’ and ‘Naan’ at high prices.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Senior General Manager Muhammad Zahoor told ‘The News’ that we are facing severe weather here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad therefore consumers facing low gas pressure. Secondly, we are taking action against ‘gas sucking compressor’ to provide full pressure gas in all areas, he said.