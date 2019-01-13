close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
January 13, 2019

AIOU workshop

Islamabad

A
APP
January 13, 2019

Islamabad: The Department of Pakistan Studies, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has scheduled first workshop of M.Phil (Pakistan Study) from January 19 at the University’s main campus here in Islamabad.

The workshop will be continued till February 3, a press release Saturday said. Information letters for attending the workshop have been sent to all the enrolled students at their given addresses.

