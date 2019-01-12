Aleem claims good relations with Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that he has very good relations with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the CM consults him on several matters.

In an interview to a private TV channel, Abdul Aleem Khan stated that it was up to Prime Minister Imran Khan to decide about his role and stated he was ready to work anywhere, in the Centre or the province, on the instructions of the PM.

To a question whether he was willing to become the chief minister of Punjab, he said his aim was to see Imran Khan as prime minister which had been achieved now. He said he had also conveyed to the PM to assign him some role in Centre.

“It is up to Imran Khan to decide about his team” said the provincial senior minister. Responding to a question regarding rumours of differences with the CM, he stated he had goodrelations with Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Aleem Khan added that CM Punjab consulted him on several matters. He said when he used to summon the meetings of ministers to discuss the 100-day plan on the CM’s directives, people started thinking that he (Aleem) had started chairing the meetings of ministers. He said he summoned the meeting of ministers just because the CM himself had asked him to do so.