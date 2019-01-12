MPA for educating youths with technical education

FAISALABAD: MPA Latif Nazar Gujjar has said that there is a dire need to educate our youths with technical education.

He said this while addressing the certificates distribution ceremony among the participants of a two-day workshop on ‘Faculty Development’ organised with the joint collaboration of the IBA Karachi and the Government College Women University, Faisalabad, here on Friday.

The MPA said that knowledge was vital for development of any country as it builds humanity and create awareness among the youth. Government College Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sofia Anwar said that we need to learn the purpose of our life.

She urged that we should play our due role in the progress and prosperity of our country. She said that we need to develop hope, enthusiasm and courage in our youth. IBA Director Dr Shahid said that we should work hard to make our future prosperous and bright.