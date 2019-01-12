close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

Shahjamal victorious

Sports

LAHORE: Shahjamal Greens trounced Punjab Cottage by 9 wickets in a match of 4th Turk Plast Veterans Gold Cup Cricket Tournament 2019 here at the Stags Ground. Scores: Punjab Cottage 138/8 in 20 overs (Malik Riaz 22, Pervaiz Ahmed 33, M Sabir 14, Saqlain Shah 20*, Akram 4/16, Imran Haider 2/26). Shahjamal Greens 139/1 in 17.3 overs(Saqib Farooq 56*, Shehzad Khan 37*, Irfan Salman 30).

