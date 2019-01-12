Rapid deforestation

On my way to university and back home, I see a lot of loaded trucks and shops full of huge tree trunks on Charsadda Road. The country-wide billion tree plantation campaign which was started by the PM last September was a step to stop deforestation. But the number of trees which are being cut down each day is quite larger than the number of plants which are planted.

It should be kept in mind that a plant takes time to grow into a full tree. One small plant can never make up for the loss of a large tree. It is the duty of the relevant department to keep a check on this issue. Those people in authority should prioritise the tree cutting issue as the billion tree plantation campaign will remain ineffective unless tree cutting is stopped.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir ( Charsadda )