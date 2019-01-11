Zardari, Fazl, Asfandyar, Achakzai will be taken to task: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that after Nawaz Sharif all others including Asif Ali Zardari, Fazlur Rehman, Asfandyar Wali, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, will be taken to task.

Talking to the media at Punjab Assembly, he said that every corrupt person would have to return the looted wealth, they would have to go to jails, undergo jail punishments and clean their own barracks.

He said the Aal-e-Sharif (Sharif family) have begged to the government to let them go in exchange for their wealth, but they were told that no such deals were possible now. He said now Sharifs are SC certified and declared thieves.

He said Hamza Shahbaz now making tall claims, but he forgot those 10 volumes of the evidence presented against his taya (uncle) Nawaz Sharif in the Supreme Court.

He said once Nawaz Sharif used to take joyrides with his friends. He again wanted to go to Saudi Arabia and London to enjoy his holidays there, but now it was not possible his being in jail. Later on, chairing a meeting of DGPR officer here, he said various forms of the media including print, electronic and social media were being established on modern lines, and all required human, mechanical and financial resources were being provided for the purpose.