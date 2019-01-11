Pak Army displays fire capability of air defence system

KARACHI: Pakistan Army Air Defence displayed its fire power capability at Air Defence firing ranges near Karachi on Thursday, said an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement.

The ISPR said firing by air defence weapon systems was displayed in the two-week event of Exercise Al Bayza-2019.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed the firepower display. The statement said that the hallmark of the event was first ever fired by recently inducted Long Range Air Defence Weapon System LY-80. Induction of LY-80 has incorporated the concept of a comprehensive, layered and integrated air defence capability with an enhanced lethality.

Interacting with the officers and troops, COAS congratulated Army Air Defence for successful conduct of firepower capability display. COAS said that LY-80 has greatly enhanced air defence capability of army’s Air Defence while strengthening it at a national level along with the Pakistan Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also congratulated Pak Army for induction of LY-80, which has reinforced Pakistan’s overall Air Defence capability.

Commander Karachi Corps, Commander Army Air Defence Command and number of other senior commanders and principal staff officers were also present at the event.