First-ever angiography machine at Toba

TOBA TEK SINGH: The first-ever angiography machine and a laboratory were inaugurated by a Pakistani expatriate, hailing from Toba Tek Singh, Chaudhry Taj Muhammad at the cardiology care unit of the District Headquarters Hospital on here Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, donor Chaudhry Taj gave Rs50 million for the purchase of angiography machine.

Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Khawar Shahzad, MPA Saeed Ahmed Saeedi and others thanked the philanthropist for providing angiography facility for the heart patients who earlier had to travel to Faisalabad for the purpose.