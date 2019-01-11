close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

First-ever angiography machine at Toba

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: The first-ever angiography machine and a laboratory were inaugurated by a Pakistani expatriate, hailing from Toba Tek Singh, Chaudhry Taj Muhammad at the cardiology care unit of the District Headquarters Hospital on here Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, donor Chaudhry Taj gave Rs50 million for the purchase of angiography machine.

Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Khawar Shahzad, MPA Saeed Ahmed Saeedi and others thanked the philanthropist for providing angiography facility for the heart patients who earlier had to travel to Faisalabad for the purpose.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan