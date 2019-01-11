Shah Rukn-e-Alam’s 705th Urs from 12th

MULTAN: The city district administration has planned foolproof security for the three days 705th urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam, commencing from January 12 to 14.

Speaking at the urs arrangement meeting here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the Auqaf department would be responsible for all arrangements.

All the departments concerned would be held responsible for security, parking and meal arrangements for pilgrims during the three days. The Multan Waste Management Company would be responsible for cleanliness arrangements besides conducting special anti-dengue and flue preventive sprays, he said.

The custodian of the shrine, Shah Mehmood Qureshi will formally inaugurate the urs ceremony by giving ghussal to the shrine on Saturday.

A large number of devotees from across the country are coming here to attend the urs.

Arrangements have been made to accommodate the devotees at nearby schools and colleges.

The authorities have also announced local holiday in the district on the last day of the urs on January 14.