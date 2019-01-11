Biker injured

PAKPATTAN: A motorcyclist was injured in an accident on Sahiwal Road near Adda Malka Hans on Thursday. M Ali was coming to the city when a tractor-trolley collided with his motorcycle. As a result, M Ali was seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital.

HOUSE LOOTED: An incident of dacoity was reported here. Four dacoits broke into the house of petrol pump manager M Fahad at Arifwala, locked the family in a room and made off with Rs 400,000, 50-tola gold ornaments and four mobile phones.