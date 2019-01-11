close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 11, 2019

‘Quality education imperative for progress’

Islamabad

A
APP
January 11, 2019

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that progress and prosperity of Pakistan was in quality education and provision of health facilities and that was the best source of getting people out of poverty.

Talking to students of Baltistan University, who called on him at the Awan-e-Sadr, the president said that Gilgit Baltistan was a beautiful and important area and the government was making all out efforts to bring it at par with rest of the country.

The president said the universities should make the students able to get benefits from the raising opportunities. He said artificial intelligence was need of the hour and the universities and students must concentrate to get command over it.

The president said that Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing had been launched in Karachi and it would be launched soon in other cities. He said that exports in this field could be increased manifold in the next five years.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad