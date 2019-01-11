Raja Shaukat reappointed as WASA MD

Rawalpindi: The Punjab Government has reappointed Raja Shaukat Mahmood as Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) who took over his charge on Thursday.

On his reappointment as Managing Director, all the officials and staff members of Wasa besides mayor, chairmen of their respective union councils and people of different circles while eulogising his services congratulated Raja Shoukat and presented flower boutiques to him.

The directors and heads of different sections also distributed sweets to express their happiness over reappointment of Raja Shoukat as Managing Director of Wasa.

The services of Raja Shoukat were transferred to Housing Department, Lahore in December, 2018.

After reassuming his charge, Raja Shoukat vowed to continue to work for the improvement of water supply and sewerage system as ever in Rawalpindi city and its adjoining areas. Efforts would be further geared up to remove the grievances of the consumers, he said.