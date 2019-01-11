PAF, Sufi enter Tenacious Polo main final

LAHORE: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Polo D Sufi qualified for the main final of the Tenacious Polo Cup 2019 while PBG/Remounts and Master Paints/Diamond Paints booked berths in the subsidiary final.

In the first match of the day played at Fortress Stadium, PAF defeated PBG/Remounts by eleven and a half goal to ten. Raja Sami Ullah emerged hero of the day for PAF as he fired in fabulous five goals while Nafees Ur Rehman Barry contributed one goal. For PBG/Remounts, Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu hammered a hat-trick and Saqib Rider banged in a brace.

Earlier, four-chukkers were played and the match resumed on Thursday with PAF having five and a half to five goals lead. The 5th chukker remained goalless while the sixth chukker saw PAF thwarting two back-to-back goals by Raja Sami. PBG struck one through Nicolas to reduce the margin.

The seventh chukker was also dominated by PAF as they scored a quartet against one by PBG. For PAF, Raja Sami added two more and Nafees Barry hit one. For PBG, Saqib Rider converted one.

PBG later on staged comeback and scored three back-to-back goals yet they couldn’t add more goals in their total tally, thus lost the match by eleven and a half goals to ten.Earlier in the four chukkers played here the other day, Polo D Sufi were enjoying the lead of seven and a half goals to four.