Luitz stripped of victory over oxygen use

PARIS: German alpine skier Stefan Luitz was Thursday stripped of his Beaver Creek giant slalom victory for inhaling oxygen inbetween runs, the international ski federation (FIS) announced on Thursday.

“The use of supplemental oxygen is prohibited during the in-competition period ... but does not constitute a prohibited method as defined in the WADA prohibited list,” FIS said in reference to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

A FIS Hearing Panel found that Luitz violated the rule which FIS put in place in June 2016 “when he inhaled the supplemental oxygen between the two runs”.“As a result, Stefan Luitz shall be disqualified from the giant slalom at the FIS Alpine World Cup Event in Beaver Creek on 2nd December 2018, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any trophies, points and prize money.”

Luitz, who loses the 100 World Cup points he claimed for what would have been his maiden victory on the circuit, has the right to appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration of Sport within 21 days.The German ski federation said at the time it had been a “stupid decision” to use the oxygen masks.