Aussie Smith leaves BBL with elbow injury

DHAKA: Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith will drop out of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 tournament due to an elbow injury after playing just two matches, his franchise Comilla Victorians said Thursday.

“Smith has suffered an elbow injury. We are not sure how he picked it up, but the last two days he could not bat in training due to the problem,” Victorians’ head coach Mohammad Salahuddin told AFP. “He had an MRI test here but the result was not very clear. He sent the report to Australian physicians who advised him to return home immediately,” he said. Smith, who was leading Comilla in the tournament, scored just 13 runs in his two matches, including a duck in the last match, in which his team was dismissed for a lowly 63 runs.