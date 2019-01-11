Haris heart-broken to have missed SA Tests

JOHANNESBURG: Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from next week to nurse an injury in his right knee which recurred during a three-day practice match against Cricket South Africa Invitation XI and ruled him out of the South African tour.

“It is never a great feeling to abort an international tour due to an injury,” Sohail said. “It was actually heart-breaking as I was looking forward to the Tests, until I had a recurrence during my innings of 73 not out against Cricket South Africa Invitation XI in the build up to the Centurion Test.” Sohail did not bat in the nets ahead of the first and second Test. On the eve of the latter, he was declared unfit for the entire duration of the tour.

Sohail was omitted from the playing XI for first Test at the eleventh hour in what was deemed as a big blow to Pakistan’s batting plans as till then the left-handed batsman had been the highest run-getter for Pakistan in 2018 with 550 runs at 39.28 per dismissal.

But, his replacement, Shan Masood, made a mark with a fighting 120-ball 65 in the second innings of the first Test. Thus far, Masood has been the highest run getting in the series, from both sides, and has looked the most comfortable on surfaces that have challenged techniques of the visiting batsmen. Due to his prolific run with the bat, Masood was included in the squad for five ODIs which follow the Test series.