PhD degree awarded

LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Savera Mujib Shami daughter of Mujibur-Rehman Shami in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Social Media and Political Communication: Usage of Facebook and Twitter by the Political Actors of Pakistan and Analysis of Audience Reaction’. Dr Savera Shami is currently working as Assistant Professor at Punjab University, Institute of Communication Studies.