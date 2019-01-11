close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
January 11, 2019

Matloob takes lead as National Golf Championship begins

Sports

January 11, 2019

KARACHI: Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana took lead on the first day with 65-7 under par in the first round of Bank AL Habib's Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Championship, which started here at Karachi Golf Course on Thursday.Hamza Amin of Islamabad was second with 66-6 under par. Waheed Baloch of KGC followed him with 68-4 under par. Defending champion Shabbir Iqbal was seventh with 69-3 under par.

