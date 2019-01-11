Matloob takes lead as National Golf Championship begins

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana took lead on the first day with 65-7 under par in the first round of Bank AL Habib’s Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Championship, which started here at Karachi Golf Course on Thursday.Hamza Amin of Islamabad was second with 66-6 under par. Waheed Baloch of KGC followed him with 68-4 under par. Defending champion Shabbir Iqbal was seventh with 69-3 under par.
KARACHI: Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana took lead on the first day with 65-7 under par in the first round of Bank AL Habib’s Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Championship, which started here at Karachi Golf Course on Thursday.Hamza Amin of Islamabad was second with 66-6 under par. Waheed Baloch of KGC followed him with 68-4 under par. Defending champion Shabbir Iqbal was seventh with 69-3 under par.