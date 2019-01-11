close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 11, 2019

CITY PULSE

Karachi

January 11, 2019

Revisit

The Sanat Initiative is hosting RM Naeem’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Revisit’ from January 8 to January 17. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Thoughts from the Celestial Realm

The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Gull’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Thoughts from the Celestial Realm’ from January 8 to January 25. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Laughter Fest

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Karachi Laughter Fest 2019’ from January 10 to January 20. Madcap comedy, hilarious political satire, uproarious domestic farce, side-splitting stand-up - the event has it all. This year they have a stellar line-up of Pakistani and international performances: seven comic plays, three stand-up shows and a Dastangoi performance. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi