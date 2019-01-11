close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
Pakistan-US ties

January 11, 2019

The recent stability in the Pakistan-US relationship will go a long way in establishing peace in South Asia. Unlike 2018 when the US accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists, 2019 has begun with positive developments. US President Donald Trump has finally realised that without involving Pakistan, peace in Afghanistan is a distant dream. Ever since the US invaded Afghanistan and toppled the Al-Qaeda-backed Taliban regime in the country, Pakistan has been insisting that a negotiated settlement of the Afghan war is the only way forward.

The 18-year-long Afghan war has reduced the country to ruins. Civilians were most affected by this chaotic situation. They suffered unspeakable losses both at the hands of extremists’ suicide bombings and the America’s bombardment. It is time both the countries remained committed to bringing peace to the entire South Asian region.

Muhammad Fayyaz ( Mianwali )

