close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

Forex reserves fall to $13.597 billion

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped 1.74 percent, or $240 million, during the week ended January 4, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves stood at $13.597 billion, compared with $13.837 billion in the previous week.

The foreign currency reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan declined $239 million to $7.048 billion, amid external debt servicing and other official payments, the central bank said in a statement. The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks inched down to $6.548 billion from $6.550 billion in the preceding week.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business