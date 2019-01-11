close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

Rupee gains

Business

The rupee ended slightly higher against the dollar on Thursday, amid insignificant dollar demand from importers, with bullish underlying sentiment, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 138.85 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.90. In the open market, the rupee stayed flat at 139 against the dollar. The currency strength was aided by positive investor sentiment about the balance of payments position, a dealer said.

