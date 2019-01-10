close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

Kaka, Figo reach Pakistan today

Sports

KARACHI: Football legends Ricardo Kaka of Brazil and Luis Figo of Portugal will land in Pakistan on Thursday (today) for a promotional activity in connection with the World Soccer Stars event to be conducted in April this year.

“Hello Pakistan. I am on way. Looking forward to spend a few days with you guys,” the 36-year old Kaka tweeted on Wednesday.Both the stars will unveil the World Soccer Stars at a press briefing here on Thursday (today). They are also scheduled to go to Lahore on the same day on Thursday.

In April small-side festival matches involving global stars will be held in Karachi and Lahore. This would be the first tour to Pakistan from the high-profile duo. In 2017 former Brazilian star Ronaldinho, England top professional footballer Ryan Giggs and scores of other international stars had toured Pakistan and had played matches in Karachi and Lahore.

