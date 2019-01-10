Court issues release order of Awkum officials

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued release order of two officials of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, who had been arrested by the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for alleged involvement in embezzlement of funds worth millions of rupees.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Musarrat Hilali issued the release order of procurement officer Pir Asfandyar and accounts officer Shafiullah on bail after hearing arguments from the lawyers of the petitioners and NAB prosecutor.

During arguments, the petitioners’ counsels Sardar Ali Raza and Shabir Hussain Gigyani submitted that the NAB KP had arrested both officials for their alleged involvement in embezzlement of funds and irregularities in the purchase of instruments for the university about six months ago.

They submitted that purchase of instruments was the job of purchase committee. They argued that the petitioners have no role in the purchase of instruments and they were wrongly charged and arrested in the case.

Furthermore, they said that the accountability court had also returned the reference to NAB KP against the petitioners.