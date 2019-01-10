close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
KI
Khalid Iqbal
January 10, 2019

Traders observe strike against PFA policies

Lahore

Rawalpindi: The business community of city observed a shutter-down strike against harassing the shopkeepers on Wednesday. The tension started when the PFA officials sealed some of shops after imposing fines against traders, who were selling ‘unpacked spices’. The traders strongly protested against harassment policies of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) which has registered 32 FIRs in Ganjmandi Police Station, against wholesalers and retailers including Anjuman-e-Tajraan, Ganjmandi President Raja Jamil and Chaudhry Shoib. A large number of traders carrying banners and placards marched from Ganjmandi to Rawalpindi Press Club, with their family members and blocked Murree Road.

