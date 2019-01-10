Ex-DPO remanded in NAB custody

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday granted 14-day physical remand of former Gujrat DPO Kamran Mumtaz in Rs560 million alleged embezzlement in Gujrat Police funds case.

The NAB officials produced the accused before the court and sought his physical custody to carry out investigations.

The court after accepting bureau’s plea granted 14-day physical remand of the former DPO. The court directed the NAB officials to produce investigation report on next hearing.

suicide: A woman expired in hospital on Wednesday, a few hours after she set herself on fire in the Sundar area.

It was reported that the woman identified as Rohi Bano sprinkled petrol on herself and set herself alight. Rohi’s husband also sustained burns when he tried to extinguish fire.

The couple was admitted to hospital where Rohi Bano succumbed to her burns. Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man committed suicide by taking some poisonous substance in the Township area over unknown domestic issues. The deceased was identified as Usman.

electrocuted: A 14-year-old boy died after being electrocuted while catching a metal string attached with a stray kite in the Misri Shah area on Wednesday.

The victim was identified a Suhaib, son of Javed of Misri Shah. It was reported that the victim attempted to recover a stray kite entangled in electric wires and received a fatal electric shock as he caught the metal string attached with the kite. As a result, he died on the spot.

found dead: A 55-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Garhi Shahu police on Wednesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 764 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours in which two people were killed and 856 injured.

Around 367 minor injured persons were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.