Punjab govt to establish Sufi University in Lahore: minister

FAISALABAD: Punjab Auqaf Minister Sahibzada Saeedul Hassan Shah announced that the provincial government would establish Sufi University in Lahore to promote the education of Sufism.

Sufi Research Council would also be constituted for the PhD scholars to translate the teachings of saints into different languages. He was talking to media men here at the local Auqaf office on Wednesday. He said that the saints taught people the teachings of Quran and Sunnah in their simple language. Special steps are being taken to look after the shrines of saints and better facilities would be provided to their followers and visitors. Their shrines are the source of promoting love, fraternity, brotherhood and peace.

The minister said that the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Ganj Shakar would be made a model by the Punjab government while Baba Fareed Tower would also be constructed there for the facility of foreign visitors coupled with provision of world-class accommodation. He said that the shrines of saints were, in fact, the shelters for the deserving people.

Shah said that illegal occupation on the Auqaf land was a story of the past and now all the properties of the department Auqaf were being protected. “No one will be allowed to grab the Auqaf land. The Auqaf properties would be utilised for the departmental purpose. The Khateebs of the department are being mobilised to promote religious harmony among the people. There is no room of terrorism and sectarianism in the country,” he added.

Punjab Social Welfare Minister Ajmal Cheema said that the social welfare department would look after the shelter homes for the rehabilitation of the shelterless people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the Auqaf minister visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Noor Shah Wali and laid floral wreath on his grave. He advised the shrine committee to make the best arrangements for the followers and visitors. Auqaf zonal administrative official Ayyaz Mehmud Lashari briefed the minister about the measures being taken for the betterment of the shrines.