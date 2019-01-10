Pandya’s ‘misogynist’ comments spark anger

NEW DELHI: India cricket chiefs on Wednesday ordered star all-rounder Hardik Pandya to explain sexist comments made on a TV chat show after the remarks sparked social media outrage and prompted the player to apologise.

Pandya said he “got a bit carried away” as he explained his bragging about his prowess with women on the show that aired Sunday.Pandya and batsman Lokesh Rahul, who also took part in the interview, have both been ordered to explain their comments. Both are currently on India’s tour of Australia.

“We have sent show cause notices to Hardik Pandya and K.L. Rahul for their comments,” Board of Control for Cricket in India administrator Vinod Rai was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.

“They have been given 24 hours to give an explanation.”The announcement came only a few hours after the 25-year-old Pandya posted his apology on social media.“After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way,” Pandya said on Twitter.

“Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show,” he added.Pandya boasted about his success with multiple women.“You are just watching and observing how they move as I said I am a little from the black side (influenced by West Indies culture) so I have to see how they (women) move first,” he said. Pandya also said he had bragged to his parents after losing his virginity.He was quickly slammed for his views on women.

“#KoffeeWithCricketers was just the worst episode. What’s up with all the #misogyny. Tired of this boys will be boys attitude,” Ekta Chauhan, a Twitter user, wrote.