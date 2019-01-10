New PA session begins today after brief adjournment

The new session of the Sindh Assembly, which commenced on Wednesday, was adjourned till 10am Thursday (today) to mourn the death of a sitting member of the house.

The house was adjourned after a brief proceeding to mourn the death of Opposition MPA of the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan, Mohammad Wajahat. He died on November 27, 2018 after a brief illness as he had been suffering from cancer.

Wajahat was elected MPA from PS-94 Karachi and was a resident of Landhi. Earlier, the house offered Fateha for the late MPA and other deceased persons, including former MNA of MQM Ali Raza Abidi, who was murdered outside his residence in DHA by unidentified gunmen late last month.

Interestingly, it was Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza and two other lawmakers of Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who reminded the chair of the session to offer Fateha for Abidi, and not senior MQM legislators.

Before Wednesday’s brief session began, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the parliamentary party of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh Assembly. The meeting was held at the CM’s chambers, while the strategy and conduct of lawmakers on the treasury benches for the upcoming session of Sindh Assembly was discussed.

PTI MPA seeks protection

Meanwhile, the parliamentary party leader of Opposition PTI, Haleem Adil Sheikh, has written a letter to the Home Department stating that his life was in danger because of the leadership of PPP.

Speaking to journalists at the Sindh Assembly building on Wednesday, Sheikh said he had been facing threats to his life as he had been “fully engaged in exposing brazen corruption and misdeeds by leadership of PPP and its government in the province”.

He said his electoral constituency comprised of Sohrab Goth where the security situation too had been tense as in the past polio workers had been killed in the locality. The PTI MPA demanded adequate security from the government at the earliest.