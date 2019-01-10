close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

Rangers arrest 15 suspected criminals

Karachi

The paramilitary force on Wednesday arrested 15 suspects, including street criminals, during raids in different parts of the city.

Arsalan Masih, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Rasheed, Amir Hussain, Salman, Mohammad Nasir, Arshad Brohi, Noman, Mohammad Asad and Shiraz Khan were arrested in Gabol Town, Baloch Colony and Malir.

They were allegedly involved in a number of street crime cases and robberies, according to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers. During raids in Docks and Korangi, five suspects were apprehended for their involvement in drug peddling. They were identified as Manzoor, Mohammad Rashid, Nathir, Mohammad Bilal and Farman. The soldiers claimed to have seized narcotics and weapons. They were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

