Awareness walk

LAKKI MARWAT: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Bannu, organised an awareness walk in collaboration with Education Department against cheating and unfair means in examinations in Lakki city on Tuesday.

BISE Chairman Jehandad Khan and DEO Bakhtullah Shah led the walk which started from Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School Lakki.

After passing through old Kutchehry Road, the walk culminated at Qazi Ishfaq Chowk on the main bus stand. Speaking on the occasion, Jehandad said that cheating and use of unfair means in examinations paralysed mental skills and creativity among students.