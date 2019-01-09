close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

Awareness walk

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

LAKKI MARWAT: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Bannu, organised an awareness walk in collaboration with Education Department against cheating and unfair means in examinations in Lakki city on Tuesday.

BISE Chairman Jehandad Khan and DEO Bakhtullah Shah led the walk which started from Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School Lakki.

After passing through old Kutchehry Road, the walk culminated at Qazi Ishfaq Chowk on the main bus stand. Speaking on the occasion, Jehandad said that cheating and use of unfair means in examinations paralysed mental skills and creativity among students.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar