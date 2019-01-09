Police Access Service addresses 5,827 complaints

PESHAWAR: The Police Access Service (PAS) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has received 7,087 complaints of various kinds against the force in 2018 out of which action was taken on 5,827 complaints. “A total of 7,087 complaints were received by the PAS. Out of these 5,827 were effectively solved. The rest were referred to the relevant forums for an early solution. As per district-wise record and available data, the Peshawar police received 1,915 complaints of which 1387 were addressed,” Waqar Ahmad, a spokesman for the KP police said. He added that Mardan police disposed of 712 out of 802 complaints, Charsadda 383 out of 407, Nowshera 287 out of 354, Swabi 307 out of 322, Swat 168 out of 195, Buner 89 out of 95, Shangla 42 out of 46, Dir Lower 94 out of 98, Dir Upper 44 out of 54, Chitral 54 out of 62, Abbottabad 322 out of 430, Haripur 148 out of 176, Mansehra 315 out of 397, Battagram 38 out of 51, Kohistan Lower 4 out of 8, Kohistan Upper 9 out of 13, Torghar 1 out of 2, Kohat 290 out of 300, Hangu 51 out of 55, Karak 214 out of 258, Bannu 289 out of 305, Lakki Marwat 300 out of 331, Dera Ismail Khan 219 out of 319 and Tank resolved 60 out of 92 received complaints.