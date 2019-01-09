Minister opens female ward

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Prof Dr Yasmeen Rashid inaugurated Female North Surgical Ward of Mayo Hospital here on Tuesday.

This is the sixth project completed by Friends of Mayo/KEMU told by President Ms Fatima Fazal and Ms Ambreen. Female North Surgical Ward was renovated by Ms Roohi Farooq Naseem. Prof Asad Aslam, Mayo Hospital CEO, highly appreciated the structural contribution made by friends of Mayo and technical support extended by renowned architects Nayyar Ali Dada and Attique-ud-Din.

Vice Chancellor, KEMU, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal threw light on the intent and bounty of rewards for the donors and Friends of Mayo. He also appreciated the facilitation extended by Minister of Health Prof Dr Yasmeen Rashid for timely completion of projects of KEMU and Mayo Hospital.

Last month Muhammad Ali Jinnah block of KEMU inaugurated and foundation stone of Maqbool block was laid down. Two new girls’ hostels will be completed within next 3 months. Prof Yasmeen Rashid during her speech shared her childhood memories of Mayo Hospital. She also highlighted the importance of collaboration between public sector and social sector to improve healthcare delivery.