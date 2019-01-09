close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

Auction of attractive numbers: Punjab Excise dept fetches millions of rupees

Top Story

January 9, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Excise & Taxation Department raised maximum price in its history through bidding for selling vehicle registration number 786, during the auction of attractive numbers for year 2019 held Tuesday.

The number 786 fetched Rs303,000, the highest in excise department’s history. Besides, the number 1 of LE 2019 series was purchased by Mian Zahid Islam for Rs1.1 million.

The numbers 2 and 3 of this series were sold for Rs100,000 each while number 4 and 5 were sold for Rs115,000 and 160,000 respectively, while numbers 6, 7 and 8 were sold for Rs 75,000, Rs110,000 and Rs50,000 respectively.

